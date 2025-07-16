Danjuma Advances To Round Of 16 In Davnotch Tennis Open

Lucky Danjuma yesterday advanced to the round of 16 of the men’s singles category at the 5th Davnotch National open tennis championship in Abuja.

Danjuma, defeated Mathew Abamu 6-7(8), 6-2 , 4-0 ( Rtd) in the round of 32 in the match played at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Danjuma who after dropping the first set in a tight tiebreaker 6-7(8) in the opening set, made a strong comeback, winning the second set convincingly 6-2 and capitalising on Abamu’s retirement in the third set, 4-0.

Abamu’s retirement handed Danjuma the win, securing his spot in the next round of the tournament.

Danjuma will next face Musa Mohammed who defeated Endurance Ehigiamusoe 5-1(Rtd) in the round of 32. Speaking after the game, Danjuma expressed hope of winning the tournament, acknowledging that it won’t be easy and that he will need to put in more effort.

“This is my second appearance in the tournament, having been eliminated in the round of 32 in my first attempt.