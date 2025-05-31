Dan’iya Bags Traditional Title Of ‘Zaruman Kware’

Share

The District Head of Kware in Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’iya, has conferred the traditional title of Zaruman Kware on the outgoing Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, Professor Shehu Sale.

The conferment ceremony, which took place on Saturday, coincided with the end of Prof. Sale’s tenure as Medical Director of the institution.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Dan’iya praised Prof. Sale for his remarkable contributions to the development of the hospital and the Kware community at large.

He said the title was in recognition of Sale’s exemplary leadership, commitment to service, and impact on community development.

“Professor Sale facilitated numerous infrastructural developments and improved service delivery in the hospital.

He also recruited many Kware indigenes into the hospital workforce, provided potable water to the community, and supported various local initiatives,” the traditional ruler said.

Dan’iya emphasized that development promotes unity and peace, and urged Prof. Sale to remain committed to serving humanity and to continue supporting the people of Kware.

He noted that this was the first time the title of Zaruman Kware was being conferred in the chiefdom—a testament to Sale’s exceptional service.

In his remarks, Prof. Sale expressed heartfelt gratitude to the traditional ruler and the people of Kware for the honor.

He pledged to continue contributing meaningfully to the community and the health sector, leveraging his experience and network.

“I am deeply honoured. Kware has become my second home, and history will always remember the role I played here,” he said. “I will continue to support traditional institutions, which are the closest to the people at the grassroots.”

Also speaking at the event, former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Nasiha, commended the district head for recognizing Prof. Sale’s achievements.

He described the honor as a motivation for greater service and dedication to humanity.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Vice Chairman of Kware Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Umar; the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali-Junaid; government officials; family members; and friends from across the country.

Notably, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, had earlier in the week inaugurated several legacy projects executed under Prof. Sale’s leadership.

These included a Molecular Laboratory, Intensive Care Unit, Women and Children Drug Dependency Treatment Centre, Accident and Emergency Centre, a multipurpose students’ hostel, School of Post Basic Nursing (Psychiatry), ICT Centre, a multipurpose hall, and alternative power supply infrastructure.

Dr. Salako noted that the projects would significantly enhance patient care and institutional capacity at the hospital.

Share