Danish Queen, Minister, Ambassador Tour APMT Facilities At Lagos Port

Queen Mary of Denmark and the Danish Minister for Education and Science, Christina Egelund, have visited APM Terminals (APMT) Apapa at the Lagos Port as part of the Queen’s official visit to Nigeria.

The Danish delegation, which included the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jens Ole Bach Hansen, was warmly received by APMT’s Chief Executive Officer, Frederik Klinke, and Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen.

Queen Mary, known for her advocacy for gender equality, women’s and girls’ rights, and her commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation, began her tour by meeting with the terminal’s female equipment operators.

During the visit, Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen highlighted APMT’s ongoing initiatives to promote gender diversity by encouraging more women to take up roles traditionally dominated by men.

The delegation also toured the terminal’s equipment simulation room, where operators are trained, showcasing APMT’s investment in workforce development.

The Queen also engaged with the terminal’s environmental sustainability partners, GIVO Africa and Freee Recycle Limited. She observed how rubber and plastic waste generated from terminal operations are being recycled into useful products—demonstrating APMT’s commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

Knudsen expressed delight at the visit, stating: “We are pleased to have been selected as part of Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark’s programme here in Nigeria. Education, gender diversity in the workforce, and expanding opportunities for women are central to our operations at both our terminals in Nigeria.”

He continued: “We had the opportunity to present our special recruitment programmes for female truck drivers and mechanics, and we also highlighted our leadership training and international development opportunities for local talent.”

Knudsen affirmed APMT’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, saying: “Nigeria, where we operate terminals in Onne and Apapa, is a core market for APM Terminals. We are eager to invest further in infrastructure that supports sustainable growth, job creation, and improved connectivity to global markets.”