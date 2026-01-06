New Telegraph

Danish PM Tells Trump To Stop ‘Threats’ Against Greenland

Denmark’s prime minister has told Donald Trump to “stop the threats” about taking over Greenland.

Mette Frederiksen said “it makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland”, adding: “The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.”

Her remarks come after Katie Miller – the wife of one of Trump’s aides, Stephen Miller – tweeted a map of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word “SOON”.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of Greenland becoming an annexed part of the US, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth, and doubled down on his claims after Frederiksen’s comments, reports the BBC.

