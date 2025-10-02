New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Danish PM Calls…

Danish PM Calls For Strong Answer From Eu Leaders To Russia’s Hybrid Attacks

EU leaders are meeting in Copenhagen under pressure to boost European defence after a series of Russian incursions into EU airspace, and days after drones targeted Danish airports.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters that “from a European perspective there is only one country… willing to threaten us and that is Russia, and therefore we need a very strong answer back”.

The incursions have become most acute for countries on the EU’s eastern flank such as Poland and Estonia, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria At 65: Adamu Congratulates Yusuf, Pledges Support For Housing Programme
Read Next

IPMAN Urges Dangote To Support Unions For Petroleum Industry Stability