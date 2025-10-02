Danish PM Calls For Strong Answer From Eu Leaders To Russia’s Hybrid Attacks

EU leaders are meeting in Copenhagen under pressure to boost European defence after a series of Russian incursions into EU airspace, and days after drones targeted Danish airports.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters that “from a European perspective there is only one country… willing to threaten us and that is Russia, and therefore we need a very strong answer back”.

The incursions have become most acute for countries on the EU’s eastern flank such as Poland and Estonia, reports the BBC.