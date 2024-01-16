Daniele De Rossi To Replace Mourinho At Roma – Romano

The probable AS Roma successor for Jose Mourinho has been identified by football transfer analyst, Fabrizio Romano.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tuesday saw the sacking of Mourinho by Roma due to his dismal performance with the team this year.

Roma is now in ninth place in the league despite having only won one of their past six Serie A games.

Following Mourinho’s dismissal, Romano revealed via his X account that Roma had already reached out to Daniele de Rossi, a former player, to become their new head coach.

“Contacts already taking place between AS Roma and Daniele de Rossi as potential new head coach.

“De Rossi, was keen on this possibility as he always had the dream of returning to the club.

“Final decision expected soon,” Romano tweeted.