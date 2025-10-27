Daniel To Govs: Continue Inherited Projects For Good Governance

A former governor of Ogun State who is now the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has emphasised the continuity of viable projects inherited from previous administration, saying that imbibing this culture of continuity and not unnecessary rivalry and competition would help to advance the course of good governance in the country.

Daniel spoke yesterday during the BATOGD Movement Midterm Community Assessment and Review Tour in the Ikenne Local Government area of the state held at Ilisan Remo.

The former governor explained that though many people mocked him when he started the recently inaugurated Gateway International Airport in 2005, describing it as a scam and a white elephant project, he is happy that today, the naysayers have been proved wrong.

He stated that but for the courage of the present administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun to ensure continuity the project would have remained uncompleted. Rather than unhealthy rivalry and competition, the Senator said that successive governments must prioritise continuity to ensure that people who are at the centre of all government policies and programmes do not suffer unnecessarily because of petty politics.

“Standing here in Ilisan, it warms my heart to see the Gateway International Airport in Remo, an idea that we conceptualised and started years ago, has now become a world-class facility under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Development is not a competition; it is a relay race. When one governor passes the baton, another must run with it. Real leadership is not about who gets the credit, but about who gets the work started and gets the job done. “The race towards winning is about starting well and on a sure footing.

With regards to the airport, I am happy to say again that we started the race of good governance and development well, of laying the foundation of an enduring legacy,” he said. The Senator has equally called on the people of the local government to rally round the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

Daniel said that Tinubu has, in the last two years, remained committed to building a virile and prosperous nation with several of his economic reforms, such as the subsidy removal, the floating of the naira, the provision of students alone and a lot of infrastructural development across the country.

He added that it is incumbent on the people of the Southwest to support other Nigerians to ensure that the President records a landslide victory during the 2027 general elections.

Daniel said that the essence of the local government tour was to assess the impact of his over two years’ representation at the Senate on the local government and also look at what can be done to improve the socio-economic development of the council area.

He disclosed that he had facilitated a solar-powered motorised borehole in Ogere, as well as solar street lights in Ilishan, while an ultra-modern skills acquisition centre to provide the youth with cutting-edge skills is ongoing at Ilisan Remo.