Social Media critic, Daniel Regha, has slammed those still listening to the songs of Nigerian Musician and Marlian Music Record Lable boss, Naira Marley amid allegations of abuse.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer was accused of assault and kidnap by former Marlian Record signee, Lil Smart.

In a post via his Instagram page, Lil Smart alleged that Naira Marley and Zinoleesky had reportedly abducted and assaulted him.

Reacting to the allegation, Daniel Regha via his X page on Monday, described those still listening to Naira Marley’s songs as unserious.

He stated, “Naira Marley still having an audience, or listening ears after all he’s been accused of, goes to show our level of unseriousness as a people. In all this, I blame the Nigeria Police.”

