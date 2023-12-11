Daniel Regha Slams Nigerians Over Davido, Peter Obi’s Meeting

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha, has queried Nigerians following Davido’s meeting with Peter Obi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Afrobeats singer and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi were spotted on Sunday at a birthday party.

However, the social media critic has taken to his X page to react to Obi and Davido’s meeting.

Speaking on the development, Daniel Regha queried Nigerians, asking why there is no cancel culture after their meeting.

According to him, the reactions would have been different if he had conversed with Tinubu, Atiku, or any politician accused of something.

He further stated that Peter Obi is yet to be cleared of the allegations levelled against him, while Davido was absent during the general elections, wondering what the celebration was for.

He wrote, “Davido is seen vibing with Peter Obi & there’s no cancel culture, but if he was conversing with Tinubu, Atiku or any politician accused of something, the reactions will be different.

So what’s the celebration for? Obi is yet to clear the allegations against him, while Davido was absent during the campaign season & general elections.

“The way we Nigerians quickly forget is awful!.”

See Post Below;