Daniel Regha Slams Artists Mourning Mohbad

Controversial Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha has dragged Nigerian artists who are currently mourning the death of late singer, Mohbad.

Daniel Regha is of the opinion that many artists who are mourning him right now, kept mute when Naira Marley and his crew assaulted Mohbad some time back.

According to him, the only person who threw his support behind Mohbad was Bella Shmurda.

Speaking on the development, the social media influencer dragged Nigerian artists for posting “RIP” on the photos of Mohbad after his death, despite keeping mute during the issues.

He tweeted, “Mohbad wasn’t publicly supported when he was assaulted by Naira Marley’s crew, even after being hospitalized the industry elites kept silent; Only Bella Shmurda boldly stood by him. All of a sudden everyone is posting condolence messages & acting like they care.”

“The same so-called celebs are still associating with his assulter Naira Marley. Many Nigerians who are also expressing their sadness are big cl¤wns, thousands of RIP posts on social media platforms, but tomorrow if Naira Marley releases a song they will happily vibe to it. Bunch of fakes.”

Watch the post below: