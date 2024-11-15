Daniel Regha Scores Wizkid’s Latest Release, ‘Dance’ Average

Share

Social media critic, Daniel Regha has stirred controversy online with his recent review on Wizkid’s latest single, ‘Dance’, topping music chart.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wizkid’s latest single, ‘Dance’, has dominated music charts across platforms, earning widespread acclaim from fans and industry peers.

However Daniel Regha in a recent tweet on X described Wizkid’s latest release as his most impressive release to date.

Daniel Regha noted that the latest release is lyrically unremarkable, citing certain words in the song’s lyrics as redundant.

Daniel Regha wrote: “Wizkid’s “Kese (Dance)” is one of the best songs he’s released in years; Lyrically it’s not a masterpiece, far from it, but it’s something different & with less recycled lyrics”.

“He should’ve gone a little harder in the first verse, while the “Cana” reference in the second verse is completely unnecessary”.

“That said it’s a song one can easily gravitate towards mostly due to its catchy sound/beats. A solid 5/10. No offense”.

Reactions Trailing Daniel Regha’s Tweet:

Dorotee Classique remarked, “Wizkid’s songs only trend among his fans. I can’t say I know any latest trending wizkid’s song lmao. It’s obviously pushing only because of his fame and his blind fan base”.

Timilehin stated, “Wizkid’s “Kese (Dance)” has no lyrical value & replay value, the chorus has no deep meaning and his pen game is poor.The beat is no different from other Afrobeats song, but it’s good he’s trying something different from his usual style”.

Easy Boy wrote, “A song I can never get over even if I play it for years its Runtown “m@d over you.That song is just too good”.

