Daniel Regha Reacts To Kizz Daniel ‘Twe Twe’ Remix With Davido

Controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has reacted to the remix of the latest song of Kizz Daniel’s hit song, ‘Twe Twe’ with Davido.

It would be recalled that Kizz Daniel released the ‘Twe Twe’ song some weeks ago and ever since, several fans have jumped on the song’s challenge.

However, Grammy-award nominee, Davido has also jumped on the song as he added a verse to the hit.

Sharing it across his social media pages on Thursday night, netizens took to his social media pages to drop their comment.

Since the release of Davido’s verse on ‘Twe Twe’, many music critics have shared their opinions on the song.

One of the critics were Daniel Regha who shared his opinion on both the original song and the verse added to it by Davido.

According to the Twitter critic, the song was terrible, and OBO made it worse by making a verse for it.

In a post via his X platform, he wrote; “Twe Twe” by Kizz Daniel is a terrib!e song, but Davido’s verse on the remix is w¤rse; He did a bunch of po!ntless rhymes, like complimenting a lady’s body by calling it a natural disaster (Your body looking like a tsunami), or another awful! line.

“Make a man go keke na pe pe”. Lyrically speaking the song is below m!d. It’s a 1/10 thanks to the beats. No offense.”