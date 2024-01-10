Daniel Regha Reacts To Davido, Tiwa Savage’s Feud

The ongoing drama between the singers started when Teebillz called out Davido for disrespecting his family and bullying his baby mama, Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz further vowed to teach the singer a lesson as his family would be the last he would ever disrespect.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Regha said that Davido’s involvement in online drama had become a routine

According to Daniel, even though Teebillz hasn’t revealed what transpired, his remarks validate what previous Davido’s detractors have asserted.

He further expressed his disappointment since the singer’s friendship goes beyond the music industry.

He said, “Davido keeps getting involved in drama, it’s become a pattern. Tee Billz is yet to disclose what happened, but his statements reaffirm what people who had issues with Davido have said in the past.

“It’s really disappointing since Davido & Tiwa’s friendship goes beyond the music industry.”

