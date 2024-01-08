Daniel Regha Rates Funke Akindele’s Movie, A Tribe Called Judah

Controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has rated the popular movie of Funke Akindele “A Tribe Called Judah” as he describes it as average.

New Telegraph recalls that “A Tribe Called Judah” has been making headlines after it hit 1 billion views at the box office.

Many have congratulated and praised Funke’s new movie, including President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, however, it seems Daniel Regha has a different opinion about the movie as he describes it as a 4/10 movie.

Giving his reason, Daniel claimed that some scenes were unnecessary because they had no value and prolonged the movie. He also criticized the ending of the movie calling it poor.

He said, “A Tribe Called Judah” is a 4/10 movie. Though a comedy genre, the film tricks aren’t realistic enough & the movie lacks comedy satire; Not to mention its p¤¤r ending.

‘Furthermore, many scenes plus conversations were n¤t necessary cos they added value & made the movie long, an example is Ejiro’s begging scene in the first 20 minutes of the movie.

“The robbery/heist scene was p¤¤rly acted too. In addition, some actors d!dn’t nail their roles like Timini, Etinosa & Arukwe. However, Uzee Usman, Greg Ojefua, Tobi Makinde as well as Nse Etim, literally brought the movie to life. That said, the movie sheds light on a pressing issue (money laundering) which is commendable. No offense.”



