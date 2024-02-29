Daniel Regha Hails Olamide For Paving Way For Colleagues

Social media critic, Daniel Regha has hailed Nigerian Afrobeat singer and rapper, Olamide for paving the way for many artists in the music industry.

Daniel’s commendation is coming amid recent controversies concerning who did or did not pave the way for Afrobeat artists in the industry.

Taking to his X platform, Daniel Regha asserted that Olamide impacted many artists’ careers and went ahead to mentor, elevate and inspire some new-generation artists.

He declared that no one compares to the indigenous rapper in terms of laying the groundwork for Afrobeat artists, although he receives little recognition for it, stressing that it is disrespectful how people belittle his impact.

He said; “Olamide has impacted on many artistes careers, then want ahead to elevate, mentor, & inspire some new-generation artistes;

“When it comes to paving the way for his colleagues, no one from his set comes close, but he’s barely given due credit. The rate at which people belittle his impact is upsetting.”

Evidently, the famous rapper’s record label, YBNL has housed some of the most popular artists in the industry like Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Lyta, Fireboy DML, and Asake, amongst others.

