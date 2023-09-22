Daniel Regha Drags Davido For Attending MohBad’s Candlelight Procession

Twitter influencer and social media critic, Daniel Regha has dragged Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido for attending the late MohBad’s candlelight procession while continuing to follow Naira Marley, on Instagram.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido attended the candle night of late MohBad in honour of his memorable moments while he was alive.

However controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha slammed Davido who is still following Naira Marley.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley have been accused of allegedly mistreating, assaulting and bullying the late singer during his lifetime before his demise.

Taking to his X page, Daniel Regha noted that Davido had not yet stopped following Naira Marley, but attending his candlelight service.

He added by asking how the DMW boss could claim to seek justice while maintaining a relationship with a person who is accused of abusing the deceased.

He tweeted; “Davido is attending MohBad’s candlelight memorial but still following Naira Marley on Instagram? How can one claim to be seeking justice for the dead & still associate with one of the people who assaulted ’em? This was how he supported the EndSARS protests then denied afterwards.”