Daniel Regha Calls Out Wizkid Over Response To Fan

Controversial media personality, Daniel Regha has called out multiple award-winning afrobeat star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid over his reply to a fan who didn’t agree with his comment on money and love.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wizkid had commented on this verified X platform, asserting that money cannot buy love.

Reacting to his statement, a fan disagrees with his stance. However, in a swift response, the singer replied that it was his father’s business.

Wizkid’s response to the fan didn’t sit well with Daniel Regha as he slammed the singer for involving the fan’s father in his clap-back. READ ALSO: Daniel Regha Hails Olamide For Paving Way For Colleagues

Daniel Regha Speaks On Ayra Starr’s Fashion Sense, Music.

Daniel Regha Reacts To Kizz Daniel ‘Twe Twe’ Remix With Davido He also tackled the sickening hypocrisy, whereby if it was Burna Boy who made such a statement, he would be labelled as rude. Daniel Regha said, “Wizkid involving someone’s dad in his clap-back or response is disrespectful; Fans are cheering now but Burna had said the same “That one na ur papa business”, he will be labelled rude. The hypocrisy is sickening.”

See netizen’s reactions below:

Stevegold LaFlame said: “Mr Daniel, all these things wey you talk na your papaa business ”

Abazz wrote: “Them be hypocrites. Imagine the comment, very harmless. He just called that guy’s father unprovoked”

Star Girl penned: “You are so obsessed with Wizkid to the point he’s giving you sleepless nights. I’m sure you even turned his post notification on. But sorry you still won’t get that attention from him. ”

See Post Below;