Daniel Regha Analyse Davido’s 5ive Album

Daniel Regha has criticized the choice of lyrics Davido used in his 5ive album. According to him, some of Davido’s lyrics promote body shaming, while others are discriminatory.

Daniel Regha pointed to tracks like “With You” featuring Omah Lay as a missed opportunity and flagged “10 Kilo” for using the term “Orọbọ”, which he argued ridiculed body types.

He said; “5ive” the album review: -“With You” ft. Omah Lay is a fumbled collab, literally nothing to speak of. In the track “Titanium”, Davido wasn’t really on the same page with Chris Brown, and the song is basically the same as “Anything”.

READ ALSO:

“Again, when it comes to wordplay, Davido has terrible writing/rhyming skills. Words like Wheel-barrow, Toy-toy-toy, in the songs “R&B”, and “Don’t Know” are examples.”

“In the track “CFMF”, the “face me, I face you” reference couldn’t be less accurate, since his rich background is no news. “10 Kilo” promotes bodyshamimg, as “Orọbọ” is a discriminatory word that conveys ridicule.

“Lately” has a miss in the second verse, multiple themes. Some of the remaining tracks sounds like songs that were left out of his previous.”

“That said, Davido was smart with his choice of Int’l collabs, as much as these collabs aren’t hits, it saves the album from being a total fl@p.

“The project is only listenable thanks to Davido’s signature sound and hype, but when it to lyrical content, it offers nothing new. Great beats though. It’s a 2/10. No offense.”