Daniel Regha Advises Don Jazzy To Adopt To Continue His Legacy

Social media critic, Daniel Regha has advised popular music producer and CEO of Mavin Record Label, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy to adopt a kid.

According to Daniel, he believes Don Jazzy needs a child who can preserve and carry on his legacy long after he’s gone.

It would be recalled that recently, Don Jazzy’s father, Collins Enebeli Ajereh, has disclosed that he is not pressuring his 40-year-old son (Don Jazzy) to marry.

His father also stated that marriage is a personal decision and he saw no reason why one should be pressured to get married.

Don Jazzy’s father’s statement triggered a lot of reaction amongst netizens, including social media critic, Daniel Regha.

Taking to his X page to react to the development, Daniel wrote, “Don Jazzy not being married isn’t an issue, not everyone fancy marriage; But he should adopt a kid, at least, someone who can preserve & carry on his legacy long after he’s gone.

“Being a dad ought to be among his top priorities right now, adopting is always an option. No offense.”

Daniel’s advice has however garnered a reaction from many Nigerians as they also advised him to mind his business and adopt a child as well who will carry on his own legacy once he is gone.