Daniel Bwala: Why Al Jazeera Fiasco May Turn Out A Blessing

I first encountered the torrent of criticism and negative commentaries before I watched the interview itself. Social media was literally on fire, with many people condemning Daniel Bwala for what they described as a dismally poor performance on the Head-to-Head programme on Al Jazeera.

That was when I went online to watch a recording. In fact, I watched it twice, trying to understand what all the hullabaloo was about. What I saw—and the interpretation I drew from it—was quite different from the general reaction.

At first, I assumed the Al Jazeera invitation had been sent to the Presidency and that someone simply nominated Bwala to represent the administration. But Bwala himself later clarified the matter: the invitation was addressed directly to him, and he personally accepted what, by any measure, was a suicidal assignment.

That revelation changes the context entirely. In the obvious danger of such an encounter with a relentless interviewer like Mehdi Hasan, Bwala, whose trajectory in the past few years has raised questions about his personal principles, must have seen a window of opportunity.

For a man who first came to national prominence as a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bwala once projected himself as a politician guided by principle.

His decision to leave the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he explained at the time, was because he could not accept the decision of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to nominate Senator Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate in the 2023 election. That decision significantly elevated his public profile. Bwala soon emerged as one of the most visible voices in the presidential campaign of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

His attacks on Tinubu, Atiku’s main rival in the election, were pointed and relentless, often aimed at exposing what he described as the soft underbelly of Tinubu’s character, reputation, and controversial past.

But no sooner had Tinubu assumed office after the election was called in his favour than Bwala changed course. He abandoned Atiku and the PDP and returned to the APC—a move widely interpreted as opportunistic rather than principled.

As Jonathan Ishaku, a respected editor and commentator on public affairs, recently asked: “Why would a government recruit a figure like Bwala in the first place?” In his view, Bwala’s appointment was less an act of patronage than part of a broader strategy of narrative reconstruction, one of the quiet ingredients of Tinubu’s political success.

That explanation is persuasive, but it does not fully capture another dimension of the story: Bwala’s own political survival instinct and his willingness to exploit the vulnerabilities of the President in order to secure his own relevance within the Tinubu circle.

It is from that perspective that his appearance on Al Jazeera, in my view, takes on a different meaning. That the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication agreed to face Mehdi Hasan on Head-to-Head was, on the surface, an act of courage.

Not necessarily because of Hasan whose reputation for forensic interviewing is well known, but because defending the record, reputation, and policies of the Tinubu administration is always going to be a daunting, nearimpossible task. In accepting the invitation, Bwala must have known he was walking into a bruising encounter.

But within that danger lay the likelihood of public opprobrium, but the possibility of presidential recognition and eventual reward. When people speak about Bola Tinubu rewarding loyalty, how many people have bothered to ask: what kind of loyalty is being rewarded? It is precisely the kind demonstrated by Bwala.

A president whose personal history has long been surrounded by controversy, and whose policies have provoked intense debate, requires an advocate willing to defend him in the most hostile arenas.

In that sense, Bwala fits the bill. A lawyer without a background in journalism or media practice, his appointment attracted considerable criticism from the start.

Unlike those of Bayo Onanuga, Sunday Dare, and Tunde Rahman—seasoned media professionals with longstanding ties to Tinubu’s political network. That vulnerability has shaped his conduct. To justify his place in the administration, Bwala has taken on assignments others might avoid.

The calculation is simple: the more difficult the task, the greater the chance of attracting the President’s attention. Whether such efforts damage his personal reputation in the process is secondary.

It is against that background that his Al Jazeera appearance should be understood. He did not go into that interview expecting to win the argument. He went there to demonstrate something else entirely—that he is willing to stand in the line of fire for the President.

It follows a familiar pattern that the likes of Reno Omokri and Femi Fani-Kayode once adopted and were eventually rewarded with diplomatic appointments.

In the political system which Tinubu has operated for decades, that kind of loyalty rarely goes unnoticed. Which is why, in that strange arithmetic of Tinubu’s reward system, the Al Jazeera fiasco may yet turn out to be a blessing for Daniel Bwala.