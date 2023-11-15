Dani Alves To Face Trail Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender, Dani Alves is set to stand trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault.

Alves who is 40 years of age and one of the most decorated players of all time has been in prison without bail since January after he was arrested for assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December last year.

He denied the claims and said he had consensual sex with his accuser. But the Barcelona-based court said, “There was enough evidence to open the trial”. However, a date for the hearings has not yet been set.

All of his bail requests have been denied because the Spanish authorities considered him a flight risk. The player had even offered to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device.

His most recent club, Mexican side Pumas UNAM, terminated the Brazilian’s contract with immediate effect in January.

Alves won 42 titles in his career including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar, a player who is also considered the best right back of his generation.