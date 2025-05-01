Dangote’s W’Bank’s Appointment Apt, Says Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a body tasked with promoting investment and job creation in emerging economies, as apt.

This, according to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was given Dangote’s rich private sector experience, strategic investments, and many employment opportunities created through his Dangote Group.

The Dangote Group became one of Africa’s leading conglomerates through innovation and continuous investment. Dangote Group’s business interests span cement, fertiliser, salt, sugar, oil, and gas.

However, the 20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals remains Africa’s most daring project and most significant single private investment.

Tinubu urged Dangote to bring to bear on the World Bank appointment his transformative ideas and initiatives to impact the emerging markets across the world fully.

The World Bank announced Dangote’s appointment on Wednesday as part of a broader expansion of its Private Sector Investment Lab. The lab now enters a new phase aimed at scaling up solutions to attract private capital and create jobs in the developing world.

The CEO of Bayer AG, Bill Anderson, the Chair of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and the President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Mark Hoplamazian, are on the Private Sector Investment Lab with Dangote.

