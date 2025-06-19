Dangote’s Fuel Distribution: We Need Clarity – MEMAN

Share

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has called for greater clarity on Dangote Refinery’s recent announcement that it will commence the distribution of petrol and diesel nationwide, offering free logistics to marketers, manufacturers, telecom firms, aviation companies, and other bulk users.

Chief Executive Officer of MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, made this known during the association’s quarterly press webinar and industry engagement on Thursday. The session, themed “Fair and Healthy Competition in the Nigerian Market”, convened media practitioners, industry experts, and stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly in light of growing private investment and infrastructure expansion.

Isong welcomed the innovation in the sector but noted that major marketers were seeking more detailed information about the proposed fuel distribution plan by Dangote Refinery, especially the logistics and pricing implications.

“We have read, like you have, that Dangote Refinery will begin fuel distribution with free logistics from August 15. But we need to understand what this means in practical terms—what areas it impacts and how. That requires discussions with Dangote, regulators, other stakeholders, and the media,” Isong stated.

He added, “It would be premature and irresponsible for us to make any definitive statements until we have clarity. For example, there are claims that prices will be equalized across the country. Is that true? We don’t know yet. We need clarity before we can engage.”

Isong reiterated MEMAN’s support for open-market competition, noting that innovation—such as the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks—is welcome. He highlighted that many MEMAN members are already adopting similar solutions, including solar-powered filling stations and logistics pooling, to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

“We’ve always advocated for innovation and competition. CNG-powered trucks are a good example. Some of our members are already using them. Others are investing in solar to cut the cost of operations. We support anything that helps reduce costs fairly,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that uneven access to infrastructure, such as CNG filling stations, could lead to an imbalance in market competitiveness if not properly managed by regulators.

Meanwhile, Dangote Industries had earlier disclosed that, starting August 15, 2025, its refinery would commence fuel and diesel distribution across Nigeria. According to Abiodun Alade, Internal Communications Specialist at Dangote, the company has acquired 4,000 brand-new CNG-powered tankers to support the logistics initiative.

MEMAN, in its response, said it is carefully observing market developments and will engage constructively once it fully understands the operational framework and policy implications of Dangote’s distribution plan.

