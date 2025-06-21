Dangote’s Free Distribution To Marketers’ll Boost Petroleum Downstream Sector – IPMAN

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, has hailed the move by Dangote Petroleum Refinery to directly distribute petrol and diesel free of charge to marketers, dealers, and large-scale consumers across Nigeria, describing it as a major boost to the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the IPMAN chairman in Rivers State, Mr. Tekena Ikpaki, described the move as strategic, laudable, and impactful, noting that it addresses longstanding challenges that have plagued stakeholders in the sector.

Ikpaki said the initiative would help resolve issues such as inconsistent supply, high transportation costs, infrastructural bottlenecks, and fluctuating market prices, which have hindered the ability of marketers to serve end users efficiently and sustainably.

According to him, “Dangote Refinery is uniquely positioned to play a transformative role in enhancing Nigeria’s energy security and logistics efficiency. The decision to deploy 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers is particularly forward-thinking, aligning with global sustainability goals while addressing domestic logistics constraints.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the IPMAN chairman, Hon. Nwanne Dominic, described the development as timely, especially as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic recovery and energy supply challenges.

He noted that by offering a reliable alternative supply channel alongside the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Dangote Refinery has provided marketers with greater access to competitive product sources, reducing overdependence on a single supplier and encouraging healthy market competition.

“At IPMAN Rivers, we believe that a multi-source supply model is essential to building a robust, competitive, and fair petroleum distribution ecosystem. More supply options mean greater flexibility for marketers, better pricing mechanisms, and ultimately more stability for Nigerian consumers at the pump,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Secretary of IPMAN Rivers, Comrade Kelechi Okereke, described the initiative as a testament to what is possible when public-private partnerships and industrial leadership align with a shared vision of national development.

He said while the offer of free product distribution may appear generous, it is important that government regulators ensure the program is implemented transparently and inclusively, so that independent marketers across all regions benefit equitably.

“We acknowledge that this initiative by Dangote Petroleum Refinery will complement the Crude-for-Naira initiative by the NNPCL, aimed at stabilizing the naira and ensuring consistent fuel supply,” Okereke said.

“Together, these efforts by two of the nation’s energy giants represent a shared commitment to national growth, energy security, and market stability. We therefore extend our heartfelt appreciation to both Dangote Petroleum Refinery and NNPCL for their resilience, innovation, and continued support for stakeholders across the petroleum value chain. Their combined efforts inspire confidence and offer renewed hope for a more efficient, affordable, and inclusive energy future for Nigeria.”

