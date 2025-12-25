Dangote’s Accusation Of Public Officers Living Above Legitimate Earnings

People like Aliko Dangote are not concerned with crimes of corruption except when it seeps into their life or business and being an ‘oil man’, since he dabbled into the petroleum industry from commodity merchandise that established him as a billionaire businessman during Obasanjo/ Jonathan administrations.

The oil business is a dangerous turf. Recall the “palm oil ruffians” that graduated from slave trade of which great historians like Onwuka Dike wrote about in his ‘Trade and Politics in the Niger Delta’ and his protégé Tekena Tamuno buttressed in his ‘Oil Wars in the Niger Delta’, all chronicling the buccaneering trade in palm oil and crude oil that made Nigeria a chaotic, corrupt and neo-colonial political entity. ‘Oil men’ can be vicious, so don’t cross their way, or the entanglement can become greasy.

Recall Farouk Lawan’s affair with Femi Otedola who trapped Hon. Farouk Lawan into a $600,000 bribe scandal. Hon. Farouk was mesmerised by a DSS sting-operation which culminated in a criminal trial that exacted a stiff penalty from Hon. Lawan. So when the news broke of another Farouk (Ahmed) crossing the path of another ‘oil man’, Aliko Dangote, my mind raced back to Farouk Lawan’s brush with Femi Otedola.

And I surmised that another fall-guy, a sacrificial lamb is about to be greasily sacrificed as a “burnt offering” to the gods of oil and corruption. Mr. Farouk Ahmed, former CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downs t r e a m Petroleum Regulatory Author – ity together with its sister-company, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority regulates the oil industry in Nigeria.

For the 70 years since Nigeria struck crude oil in commercial quantities, it has become a source of sorrow for ordinary Nigerians but a source of great fortune for our leaders and their socio-economic and political collaborators. Those who live in Niger Delta oilfields have their lives and environmental eco-system devastated and abandoned.

Meanwhile, the leaders and cronies smiled to Western and American banks to hide their rents scooped from oily affairs. Oil caused Nigeria’s great tribulations in 1966-1970 because without the oil, Britain would not have instigated General Yakubu Gowon to plunge Nigeria into Biafra War fought mainly to prevent General Ojukwu from running away with the oil riches then domiciled in the defunct Eastern Region.

Claims of anticorruption war in Nigeria are pretentious because everybody is corrupt. Without corruption, Nigeria would have collapsed because corruption is the lubricant that lubricates state machinery thereby sustaining its operation

The war cost Nigeria over three million lives and rendered it dysfunctional. Nigeria established four petroleum refineries, but they were all run down, beyond repairs, and as a result settled for exportation of crude oil and importation of refined oils to power her economic sectors. Mr. Dangote, having observed the lacuna, established a refinery which started production effectively in 2023.

It has been supplying petroleum products but the NMDPRA thought that Dangote’s firm might not meet energy needs of the country or to promote competition allows importation but Dangote thought this policy inimical to his business hence he struck with his last week attack on NMDPRA’s Farouk Ahmed with a devastating consequence.

In the attack, Mr. Dangote alleged that NMDPRA’s policies are inimical to Nigeria’s economy and that such policies might have been corruptly made hence Mr. Farouk might have benefited enormously as could be discerned from his living standards alleged to be beyond his legitimate means, and he cited Farouk’s four children in a Swiss school at the cost of $7 million.

This is the first time a serious petitioner is making an allegation of a public officer living above his means and it is weighty. And swiftly, President Bola Tinubu acted on the petition and relieved Mr. Farouk of his position. If Nigeria is a country of law and not of “big man”, the allegation would have been investigated and the report subjected to due process of law, but Nigeria is not.

Dangote and President Tinubu know that living above one’s legitimate earnings is not a crime in Nigeria otherwise every public officer in the country would have ended up in prison. The law stipulates the salary of every public officer but such officers come out of public office into an economic empire that defies reason and logic.

A pauper of yesterday dabbles into public office and walks out a millionaire or billionaire and the law inquires not into that irrational transition. This culture of irrational transition from relative poverty to munificent wealth in Nigeria without any consequence is radically different from the Western world where we copied the system.

In the USA, the President earns $400,000 per annum and any extra money made above it must be explained to the satisfaction of the law and the people. If the sanction visited upon Farouk Ahmed is to be applied on public officers in Nigeria, they would all be guilty of the crime of ‘living-above-one’smeans’. Virtually every officer from the president to the councillor of the local government will be relieved of their offices.

Mr. Shakaba Ishaku, the Resident ICPC Commissioner in Kaduna State stated that much in his address to the local government officials when he warned that if anti-corruption laws were to be applied faithfully that 80% of public officers will be in prison because according to him, corruption is not just endemic, it is deeply entrenched in Nigeria.

I believe Mr. Farouk Ahmed was not sacked because he was living above his means which allegation is not proved. He was sacked because Tinubu found it convenient to dispense with him. Claims of anti-corruption war in Nigeria are pretentious because everybody is corrupt. Without corruption, Nigeria would have collapsed because corruption is the lubricant that lubricates state machinery thereby sustaining its operation.