Dangote’s $20bn Refinery Bets Big On Seas, Signals Deeper Push Into Shipping

The $20 billion Dangote Refinery has reinforced its identity as a global merchant refinery built around maritime logistics, with management outlining plans to deepen its footprint in shipping and regional energy trade as operations scale up.

Speaking after a facility tour by the Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer David Bird said the refinery was deliberately designed to operate like major trading hubs in Rotterdam and Singapore, sourcing crude globally and distributing refined products through sea routes.

Bird said the facility differs fundamentally from conventional pipeline-fed refineries, stressing that feedstock is imported entirely by sea while finished products serve both domestic and export markets.

“This is not a refinery at the end of a crude pipeline. It is a merchant refinery where maritime logistics, storage, and export capability are central to the business model,” he said.

He noted that the coastal siting and deep-sea infrastructure were intentional, enabling operational flexibility and efficient cargo handling.

According to him, the refinery’s port has already handled about 800 vessels since inception and could receive around 600 annually as throughput rises, creating opportunities for jobs, local content, and ancillary maritime services.

On supply chain strategy, Bird said Dangote Industries is moving from spot vessel sourcing to time-chartering and is considering outright vessel acquisition as cash flow strengthens.

“It’s a logical step to control your supply chain,” he said, linking the strategy to the group’s expansion plans, including a proposed tank farm in Namibia and engagements in Cameroon and Ghana to secure regional product outlets.

Providing technical insight, Head of Marine, Petroleum and Petrochemical Satendra Singh Rana said the refinery operates five offshore Single Point Mooring (SPM) buoys, two for crude and three for refined products linked by 48-inch subsea pipelines buried two metres beneath the seabed.

He said the crude SPMs can receive Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) transporting up to two million barrels, with turnaround times averaging 24 hours and up to 36 hours for larger vessels. The system, he added, leverages natural water depths of up to 40 metres for crude and 20 metres for products, eliminating the need for maintenance dredging.

Rana noted that the SPM and telemetry systems were designed by a Houston-based firm, describing them as among the safest in global energy shipping, while the region’s relatively calm weather supports year-round operations.

An engineer in the Maintenance Planning Department, Victor Ngangha Oyama, said Dangote Port, initially built as a construction jetty has evolved into a full import and export hub, now handling fertiliser shipments to Brazil and receiving raw materials, with further expansion planned.

Industry observers say the refinery’s maritime-heavy model positions it as a potential catalyst for Nigeria’s shipping and logistics sector, as vessel traffic and regional trade flows expand alongside production ramp-up toward its 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity.