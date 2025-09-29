Dangote: Women Group Threatens Protest Against PENGASSAN

A coalition of women groups under the auspices of Women in Trade Alliance (WOTA) has threatened to mobilise nationwide protests against the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over what it described as an attempt to frustrate the operations of Dangote Refinery.

While noting that Dangote’s investments had helped reduce fuel prices, the women’s group, in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Alliance, Mrs Dorothy Ninret and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, warned that Nigerian women would not hesitate to take to the streets if trade unions continue with their “Undue and selfish interference.”

Ninret, who insisted that the industrial action targeting Dangote Refinery was unnecessary and anti-people, added that it was part of plans by “oil cabals to draw Nigeria back to the days of rising prices and uncontrollable market manipulations.”

“In the face of the ongoing industrial action against the Dangote Refinery, we are calling on the government to urgently call the unions to order before they drag Nigeria back to the dark days of market manipulation and unbearable fuel prices.”

The women’s coalition recalled that since 2024, the Dangote Refinery had consistently reduced prices of petroleum products, helping Nigerians cope with the harsh economic realities following the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Anyone trying to frustrate Dangote’s Intervention is trying to frustrate all of us. These same unions were part and parcel of the moribund government-owned refineries. They don’t care if the refineries work or not; all they want is to protect their narrow interests

“How long will the government allow these greedy unionists to hold businesses, investors and the entire country hostage?”

WOTA urged government and critical stakeholders to resist what they described as “gang-ups” against Dangote Refinery, insisting that the company’s efforts had provided Nigerians with the only real relief since the subsidy removal.