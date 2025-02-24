Dangote: We’ve Over N600bn Worth Of Fuel In Store

Share

President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has enough fuel in storage to sufficiently meet the local needs of Nigeria.

According to a statement yesterday, Dangote revealed that the refinery had “more than half a billion litres of petroleum and over N600 billion worth of products in its tanks.

Dangote said: “As we speak right now we have more than half a billion litres. The Refinery is producing enough refined products, like gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, to meet 100 per cent of Nigeria’s requirements.”

Speaking after a tour of the refinery complex by a Zambia Government delegation, led by the country’s Minister of Energy, Mr. Makozo Chikote, Dangote stated that the refinery project, like other projects in the past, was not for Nigeria alone.

He said: “This refinery is not only for Nigeria; it is for Africa. We must sustain the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af – CFTA) deal. We are trying to see how we trade with other African countries.”

On his part, Chikote said his takeaway from the Dangote Refinery working visit was that the President, Aliko Dangote, is truly focused on the bigger picture for Africa.

Chikote, who led a delegation of energy experts to the refinery to partner Zambia on energy solutions, expressed satisfaction and readiness to work with the African manufacturing giant.

According to the statement, after a tour of the Dangote complex at the Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki, starting from the Single Point Mooring to the Dangote Jetty, the biggest fertiliser plant in Africa and the 650,000bpd largest singletrain refinery in the world, the Minister said that the presentation by the Vice President, Oil and Gas of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Edwin Devakumar, made their hearts “jump”.

