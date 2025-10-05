Dangote Vs Unions: NUPENG/PENGASSAN Fighting For Personal Interests, Not Nigerians – Analysts

…want alleged N39,000 ‘gate fee’ per fuel truck investigated

The recent NUPENG/PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery dispute, which shook the nation’s oil industry, may have come to an end, at least in the meantime. Nigerians refused to take sides with the unions but accused them of trying to return Nigeria to the era of fuel importation, which means unpredictability in price and interruptions in supplies. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) before now, wore the robe of a fearless defender of workers’ rights.

Today, it is accused of having shed that robe, donned a silk agbada, and recast itself as a cartel, a cabal fattened on levies, intimidation, and extortion.

The elders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), the very backbone of the union, are no longer whispering; they are shouting from the rooftops, demanding the resignation of NUPENG’s president, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and his General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale.

Their charge sheet reads like the script of a Nollywood political thriller: Corruption, abuse of office, intimidation, and dragging a once-respected body into national ridicule.

But scratch beneath the drama and you’ll find a darker truth: NUPENG no longer behaves like a union. Insiders say it now behaves like a cartel, holding Nigeria’s fuel supply by the throat while sipping champagne in first class jets.

The list of sins is long: Harassment of drivers, defiance of court orders, illegal levies at depots, and the conscription of members into street-level enforcers. Its notorious N39, 000 “gate fee” per tanker truck imposed without law, regulation, or shame generates billions. A hidden tax that is not declared, none of it accountable.

Doing the maths.

One fuel truck carries 33,000 litres. At N39, 000 per truck, that’s about N1.18 slapped on every litre. Nigeria consumes roughly 50 million litres daily. That means NUPENG rakes in N59 million a day, N1.8 billion a month, nearly N22 billion a year, money that does not enter the nation’s coffers.

At gas terminals, it is even worse. Members of the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA) complain of paying N72, 000 per truck before loading. That’s another N3 billion in a year’s sweep, diverted straight into the union’s opaque vaults.

Financial Analyst, Kalu Aja, exclaimed: “This isn’t trade unionism! It is an armed robbery with an invoice.”

“And yet, the greatest tragedy is reserved for the tanker drivers themselves—the men whose sweat and spill blood to lubricate the nation’s fuel economy.

“They drive rickety trucks on death-trap highways. They battle fatigue, accidents, fires, and the daily gamble of survival. For this, they get no pension, no insurance, and no fallback plan. Should calamity strike, they are discarded like worn tyres. NUPENG has no plan for them,” he said.

According to him, instead of protection, the drivers are harassed by touts waving NUPENG’s banner, squeezed for levies on every highway corner.

“As if that were not enough, NUPENG also deducts 1 per cent of members’ salaries as dues. Millions vanish monthly. Who audits these accounts? No one! Perhaps, it is time the Registrar of Trade Unions or better yet, the EFCC asked to see the books. But if history is any guide, NUPENG’s response will be as predictable as a badly written film: call a strike, threaten to collapse the economy, and hide its fear of accountability beneath the flag of “workers’ rights,” he said.

Aja further said that with one strike or blockade, NUPENG can paralyse the nation. This is as the strike cast a dark shadow over the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the $20 billion lifeline meant to end fuel importation and stabilise Nigeria’s energy market.

He noted that if the alleged machinery succeeds in hijacking Dangote’s planned 10,000-strong truck fleet, the dream could curdle into a nightmare.

A single month of disruption could bleed Nigeria of $1.3 billion.

Yet, change is brewing. A new generation of tanker drivers is rising, no longer content to be pawned in the games of union barons.

Led by men like Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga, and Dr Humble Obinna Power, they are calling for reform, not of faces alone, but of the very soul of the union.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is clear: Union membership must be voluntary, not coerced. NUPENG’s chokehold on workers and businesses mocks Convention 87 on freedom of association.

PENGASSAN action and return to era of fuel importation

Sunday Telegraph reports that the cutting of gas supply to the Dangote Refinery by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) ignited outrage across Nigeria, with many citizens accusing the union of sabotage and selfishness at the expense of ordinary Nigerians, who are yearning for cheaper fuel and stability in supply.

Controversy broke out after reports circulated that Dangote Refinery had allegedly laid off Nigerian workers under the guise of “reorganisation” just hours after mass unionisation efforts were initiated within the company.

In response, PENGASSAN went ahead to wield its influence by cutting gas supply to the refinery, which paralysed production at Dangote Refinery and could have affected the uninterrupted supply of fuel enjoyed by Nigerians since the Dangote Refinery started production over a year ago.

Sunday Telegraph noted that the dispute has been resolved and Dangote Refinery has agreed to re-absorb the sacked workers, even as PENGASSAN has called off its strike with a warning to the Dangote Refinery that if they make any other misstep, they will come back.

However, before the celebration could get half way, PENGASSAN announced that it did not sign the agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE at the reconciliatory meeting convened by the Federal Government.

The President of the union, Festus Osifo, disclosed this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “The Morning Brief,” on Thursday.

“We did not sign because we felt that some things in it were not okay with us.”

He said the statement was only a communication from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who acted as the chief conciliator.

Sunday Telegraph reports that rather than the PENGASSAN’s action winning it public sympathy, the union has come under fire from Nigerians online, who see the refinery as a glimmer of hope in an industry long plagued by scarcity, inflated costs, and corruption.

Many netizens insisted that unions like PENGASSAN and NUPENG have historically contributed little to the welfare of the average citizen; yet are quick to resist reforms that reduce their hold on the sector.

On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtags around Dangote and PENGASSAN trended for hours, with Nigerians pouring out their frustrations through humour, sarcasm, and biting commentary.

Oluwakayode (@Oluwakayode77) wrote: “Every institution that has taken it upon itself to be barbaric and wicked will be dealt with by the progress and development of this nation. Nigerians are no longer your pawns.”

Solihull Abdulkareem (@SolihullAbdul) asked bluntly: “PENGASSAN or whatever, do you want the market to remain a monopoly? You’ve been doing what you want for many years. It’s time for change. Just accept it and move forward.”

Okunwa U. U. Azikiwe (@OkunwaUUazikiwe) argued: “Unionism either dies a natural death or continues to exist as a means to siphon resources from the people. Nigerians are tired of this sabotage and we will resist it.”

Temidayo (@Temidayo) queried: “What benefits has your union provided for Nigerians? Middlemen syndrome has been the room for corruption. Instead of sabotaging, why not collaborate? If Dangote can do it, you can buy shares and contribute too.”

LegalTech Sam Akanbi (@SamAkanbi) teased: “Nigerians no longer want your Nigerian gift. We want the Greek gift. If you have a better offer, we’d abandon Dangote’s and take yours. But for now, let the Greek gift go round.”

Habdulakeem Bahdmus (@BahdmusHabdulakeem) mocked: “If Dangote is showering Nigerians with Greek gifts, PENGASSAN can also set up a Roman gift now.”

Curtis Abbi (@CurtisAbbi) slammed the union’s credibility: “Nigerians will manage the Greek gift. @pengassan what gift have you given Nigerians in your entire years of existence? Stop playing the victim.”

Akin Adejola (@AkinAdejola) echoed the sentiment: “LOL. Nigerians don’t mind the gift. If you truly care, surprise us with the same ‘Greek gift.’ Otherwise, leave progress alone. We know the real enemies of development in the oil & gas sector.”

Adeola Akinwande (@adeolarewaju9) criticised union leaders: “Does PENGASSAN remember Nigerians at hard times? They have all failed Nigerians the same way the NLC has failed. Unionism in this country is just a cash-out for excos. They should stop crocodile tears.”

Others steered the debate back to pragmatism. Femi Yekinni (@FemiYekinni) wrote: “We thank them for their advice. Now, @DangoteGroup, please how do we schedule deliveries to Badagry? Nigerians are ready for cheaper fuel.”

It would be recalled that PENGASSAN accused Dangote of frustrating collective bargaining rights and discouraging staff from joining the union. Dangote, however, denies these claims, insisting that union membership remains voluntary and that its operations are designed to cut costs and ease supply pressures for Nigerians.

Oil workers strike threat to national energy security-NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) had, before the resolution of the dispute, raised an alarm that the action of PENGASSAN resulted in significant disruptions to Nigeria’s energy sector.

In a letter dated September 29, addressed to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the NNPC said the industrial action has resulted in significant production deferments.

NNPC’s letter, titled: “Impact Assessment of ongoing industrial action,” was signed by the NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari and also sent to the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Director General, Department of State Services.

“We are writing to highlight the impact of the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN, and the impact of the union’s directive for members to withdraw services effective September 28, 2025.

The NNPC said as of 29 September (within the first 24 hours of the strike), production deferments stood at approximately 283 kbopd of oil, 1.7bscfd of gas, and over 1,200 MW of power generation.

This, it said, equates to around 16 per cent of national oil output, 30 per cent of marketed gas, and 20 per cent of electricity generation.

The NNPC said the withdrawal of services across the fields reduced outputs across multiple fields.

The NNPC said critical-path project activities will slip, leading to delays in production growth timelines.

It added that significant revenue losses are projected at current deferment levels, driven by missed lifts and gas sales.

The NNPC said cash flow pressures are immediate and compounding.

“It is our considered view that the current industrial action has impacts that extend beyond the Dangote Refinery. The disruptions pose systemic risks to energy supply, personnel and asset security and the wider economy.

“A sustainable solution is required to prevent such an extensive interruption of the overall energy security infrastructure and to safeguard national energy security and stability,” the NNPC said.

NUPENG/PENGASSAN serial saboteurs, serving oligarchs, not Nigerians, says Dangote

Before normalcy was restored, the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery berated the PENGASSAN, accusing the union of decades-long sabotage of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and serving the interests of its leaders rather than ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement, the refinery described PENGASSAN’s latest cut of crude oil and gas supplies to the facility as another act of economic sabotage designed to inflict untold hardship on Nigerians.

“Indeed, over time, the Association has consistently proved itself as serving interests other than those of Nigerians and Nigerian workers,” the statement declared.

The company recalled that in 2007, when the Federal Government sold its moribund Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries to Blue Star Consortium, led by the Dangote Group, for $750 million, it was PENGASSAN and its ally, NUPENG, that sabotaged the deal.

“It is now obvious to everyone that the FGN’s decision at the time was the right one and that PENGASSAN and NUPENG ignominiously wrote their names on the wrong pages of history,” the company said.

The refinery also faulted the union’s role in the much-publicised rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, describing it as a “ruse” which PENGASSAN “knowingly celebrated despite being a scam on Nigerians.”

The statement further accused the union of opposing amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that would have freed up federal liquidity and attracted private-sector funding into Nigeria’s upstream oil ventures.

Beyond policy obstruction, Dangote Refinery accused the association of mismanaging billions of Naira in annual check-off dues to bankroll the “lavish lifestyles” of its leaders, without accountability to members. By contrast, the refinery highlighted its own record of economic contributions within a short period, citing road construction, worker training, the creation of thousands of Nigerian jobs, and a compensation structure that “outdistances the best in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.”

Recall that during the NUPENG and PENGASSAN strikes against the regime of General Sani Abacha, in 1994, which led to widespread fuel shortages across Nigeria, it was alleged that the unions sabotaged the refineries, a development that has since then left the Nigeria’s four refineries moribund and turned the country into a importer of the petroleum products, a situation that has persisted till date.

Last line

A recent report by the House of Representative Committee on Downstream Petroleum indicates that Nigeria spent over $25 billion (about N11.35 trillion) in turnaround maintenance of the refineries in 10 years; which could have built another Dangote Refinery and more modular refineries.