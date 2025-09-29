Dangote Vs PENGASSAN: NUPRC Urges Dialogue To Prevent Fuel Crisis

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has urged the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Group to resolve the issues leading to the sacking of some workers by the refinery.

The refinery cited repeated acts of sabotage for its decision to sack the workers. However, PENGASSAN labelled the development “unjust” and a violation of Nigeria’s labour laws. It directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services following the sacking of over 800 Nigerian workers at the efinery and their alleged replacement by foreigners.

NUPRC Chief Executive Officer, Gbenga Komolafe urged the refinery, PENGASSAN and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to embrace dialogue. Speaking on Arise Television at the weekend, he also urged all parties involved to find a way to resolve their differences without disrupting energy supply across the country.