Dangote Vows To Celebrate Mr. Eazi, Temi Otedola’s First Child

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has promised to take full responsibility for celebrating the birth of singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr. Eazi and Nollywood actress, Temi Ajibade Otedola’s first child.

The business mogul assured the couple that no matter where the celebration takes place, whether in Nigeria or abroad, he would be present and personally handle the arrangements.

Dangote’s pledge has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians praising his commitment to supporting the Otedola and Eazi families.

Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola, who tied the knot in a private ceremony, recently welcomed their first child, a moment that has been celebrated across the entertainment and business communities.