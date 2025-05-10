Dangote Unveils N15b Five-Year Devt Plan For Kano Science University

Share

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled a ₦15 billion five-year development plan for the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, aimed at elevating the institution into one of Nigeria’s top three universities and a leading centre of excellence in West Africa.

Dangote made the announcement on Saturday during the university’s 5th combined convocation ceremony, where he was reappointed as Chancellor of the institution for a second term.

Speaking at the event, Dangote stated that his renewed appointment is both a rare honour and a challenge that he is ready to embrace. He said his mission is to make the university not just one of the best in Nigeria, but a leader in science and technology education across the West African subregion.

He also congratulated Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor who established the university, acknowledging his vision and foundational role.

Dangote announced the five-year development plan worth ₦15 billion, which covers the design and construction of additional hostels, a world-class laboratory, a state-of-the-art computer centre with 24-hour internet connectivity, a fully equipped Senate building, and a mini solar power plant to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the campus.

He further announced the introduction of awards for best graduating students in Engineering and Computer Science, along with job placements within the Dangote Group’s petroleum, sugar, and cement subsidiaries. According to him, the projects would be implemented in partnership with development partners to ensure effective delivery.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor, Professor Musa Tukur Yakasai, disclosed that over 18,000 students from seven graduating sets received degrees and diplomas, including 2,950 postgraduate students.

He also announced the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on prominent individuals such as Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Doctor of Science), Dahiru Barau Mangal (Doctor of Business Administration), Dr. Ahmed Adetonyi Raji (SAN) (Doctor of Law), Arthur Ikpechukwu Eze (Doctor of Business Administration), and Mustapha Ado Muhammad (Doctor of Business Administration).

Yakasai commended Dangote for settling the university’s ₦284 million electricity debt, and appreciated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for allocating 100 hectares of land for expansion and approving ₦280 million in land compensation.

He explained that upon assuming office, he inherited a liability of over ₦3 billion, of which ₦2.1 billion has been paid by the current administration.

He also revealed that in 2023, the National Universities Commission (NUC) conducted accreditation visits to 24 undergraduate programmes in the university, with 83 percent of them attaining full accreditation status.

Meanwhile, Dahiru Barau Mangal pledged to build a 500-capacity female hostel in memory of his late mother, while a business associate of Mike Adenuga, who is also a friend of Dangote, promised to construct a ₦500 million hostel for the university.

