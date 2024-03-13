Dangote Trains Ogun Youths In Leather Works, Shoemaking

Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, has trained 30 youths from the host communities in Ogun State in leather works, shoe and bag-making

Beneficiaries of the two-month intensive training were drawn from 17 host communities in Ewekoro and Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Upon completion of the training, the cement company also handed each of the beneficiaries starter packs worth N1,000,000.

The training was organized in partnership with the Industrial Training Funds (ITF).

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to the beneficiaries of the 2023 community youths empowerment programme, the Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, Nawabuddin Azad, said the training was a testament to the company’s commitment to the socio-economic development of the host communities and the people.

According to him, the focus of the company is to support the indigenous people to become self-sustaining by delivering and sustaining values that are pivotal to their overall growth and development.

Represented by the Chief General Manager, Johnson Michael, Azad said the 30 youths are now imbued with skills “that can put food on their tables and afford them opportunities to meaningfully contribute their quota to the development of their respective communities and the nation at large.”

“So far, 305 youths across the Ibese Plant host communities have been trained and empowered in different skills since the commencement of operations, with significant impact on the local economy. We would continue to collaborate with our stakeholders to deepen the impact of this program.

“Apart from the annual skills acquisition program, we have other programs such as annual Scholarship awards for 120 indigent and brilliant students and a dedicated structure to ensure that the youths remain engaged and their concerns are heard and attended to consistently.

“This underscores our recognition of youths as a critical stakeholder group to DCP and our resolve to continue to collaborate to unleash their innate potential,” he said.

Also speaking, the representative of Industrial Training Funds (ITF), Olalekan Abdulrahman revealed the Federal government’s plan to train, empower and certify 10 million artisans across the country under the “Skill up Nigeria” programme.

Abdulrahman said, the programme is part of the government’s effort at reducing youth employment and reviving the economy.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka commended Dangote for giving back to the communities with the company’s various corporate social responsibility programmes.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Olowokere Opeyemi, applauded Dangote Cement for the gesture and promised that they would make good use of the opportunity and become employers of labour.