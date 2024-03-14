Dangote Trains Ogun Youths in Leather Works, Shoemaking

Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, in Ogun state, has trained 30 youths from the host communities in leather works, shoe and bag making Beneficiaries of the two-month intensive training were drawn from 17 host communities in Ewekoro and Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Upon completion of the training, the cement company also handed each of the beneficiaries starter packs worth N1,000,000. The training was organized in partnership with the Industrial Training Funds (ITF).

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to beneficiaries of the 2023 community youths empowerment programme, Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, Nawabuddin Azad, said the training was a testament of the company’s commitment to the socioeconomic development of the host communities and the people.

According to him, the focus of the company is to support the indigenous people to become self-sustaining by delivering and sustaining values that are pivotal to their overall growth and development.