Dangote To Invest $1bn On Energy, Others In Zimbabwe

Dangote Group, led by its President/Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, has signed a $1 billion investment deal with the Government of Zimbabwe to establish an integrated industrial complex.

The deal agreement, New Telegraph learnt yesterday is a pivotal developmental strategy in Zimbabwe’s industrialization drive under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 agenda that is targeted to transform Zimbabwe into an industrialized, uppermiddle-income economy within the next decade.

The investment will include several sectors, such as energy, mining and cement production, according to Zimbabwean authorities. It was further learnt that the industrial project is aimed to strengthen Zimbabwe’s manufacturing base and enhance its infrastructure and energy development.

Sources said the agreement included the establishment of a coal mine and power station to support Dangote’s industrial operations and contribute to Zimbabwe’s energy supply.

It also involves the development of a fully integrated cement factory equipped with a limestone quarry and grinding plant which will help to reduce the country’s reliance on imported cement and boost local construction output.

Zimbabwean authorities said the investment is targeted to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly targeting youth unemployment.

They added that it will also drive local supply chain development, supporting small and mediumscale enterprises involved in logistics, raw material supply, and construction.