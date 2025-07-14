Dangote To Global CEOs: Africans’ll Develop Africa

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has urged African entrepreneurs, business leaders and wealthy individuals to invest in the development of the continent.

Speaking while hosting participants of the Global CEO Africa Programme from Lagos Business School and Strathmore Business School, Nairobi, after a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Dangote emphasised that with the right investments, Africa has the potential to grow and compete globally.

He asserted that what the continent needed are bold and transformative projects capable of addressing its long-standing challenges.

Citing the successful construction of the world’s largest single-train refinery—the Dangote Petroleum Refinery—as proof that nothing is impossible, he maintained that similar achievements can be replicated across sectors to drive economic growth.

Dangote reflected on the initial scepticism surrounding the refinery project, noting that despite numerous obstacles, the group remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering on its vision.

“There will always be challenges. In fact, life without challenges isn’t exciting. You just hope for the kind of challenges you can overcome—not the ones that overwhelm you,” he remarked.

Acknowledging policy inconsistency and infrastructural challenges, Dangote encouraged the visiting CEOs not to be deterred but to remain ambitious while acquiring deep knowledge of their respective industries.

“If you think small, you don’t grow. If you think big, you grow. It’s better to try and fail than never to try at all,” he advised the 24 CEOs in attendance from six African countries.

Academic Director of the Global CEO Africa Programme at Lagos Business School, Patrick Akinwuntan, explained that the initiative is designed to inspire Africa’s future business leaders.