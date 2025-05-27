Dangote To Deepen FG’s Diversification Agenda With Coal Export Soon

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) are targeting between $6.5 million and $7 million as daily revenue from exports.

The President of DIL, Aliko Dangote, explained during a visit to NPA’s head office in Lagos yesterday that the company would start exporting coal out of Nigeria in the next couple of weeks, adding that its fertiliser export would be almost like eight cargoes.

Dangote said that the refinery operations would not export less than 25 million tonnes of various products. According to him, the company will also be exporting almost about 600,000 to 700,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene.

Dangote said: “So when you are talking about export, we are going to be very big. “In the next two years, we will be exporting almost about 16,000 tonnes of fertiliser.

When you talk about 16,000 tonnes of fertiliser, Dangote explained that as the biggest customer to the NPA, it was important that the interaction between NPA and DIL should be sustained.

He explained: “We are here to thank the NPA for doing a great job, because as we speak today, we are the biggest or largest customer to NPA.

“I think this kind of interaction between us and them is very, very important for the growth of the industry. So, we discussed quite a lot of issues. We also discussed issues of how to deepen the Marine and Blue Economy of the nation.

And we have agreed to actually work together for the benefit of Nigeria. “The size of our own operation at Lekki alone is going to be almost 240 ships of crude, with each ship carrying one million crude each.

And then we will have products which now will amount to over 600 ships in a year. Then we also have our fertiliser operation, which will be loading almost eight ships.

This is an operation that has never, ever been seen in the country. So, it’s a major challenge.” But with the leadership of the NPA, Dangote stressed that DIL was very comfortable that they would able to deliver, saying that the DIL operations would sink if NPA doesn’t give it the services needed for operation.

He added : “So, the NPA will be needing a lot of support from the Federal Government because they won’t be able to do these things with their own physical hands.

They need equipment. They need more Tug Boats. “We will also be putting in some few words in necessary quarters to make sure that NPA gets all the necessary assistance from the Federal Government.”

In the area of export, Aliko Dangote explained that efforts are on to expand export products outside Nigeria. “We will soon be massively expanding our export operations.

For some of you that have been to our Cement factory in Itori, we’re already exporting cement out of Nigeria. We have a whole factory of six million tons for cement export.

“With our export programme, our company will be the major supplier of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria.

