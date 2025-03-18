Dangote To Build Nigeria’s Largest Seaport, 6mta Cement Plant In Ogun State

Share

Africa’s foremost Industrialist and President of the Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed his plan to build a multi-billiondollar seaport, which will be the largest in Nigeria in Ogun State.

He also said two new lines with a capacity of 6.0 million metric tons per annum for cement plant is being constructed at Itori.

Addressing the Ogun State Executive Council led by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Dangote said he had decided to return and invest in Ogun State because of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration’s vision and deliberate policies that focus on attracting investors, as well as the investorfriendly climate that exists in the state.

He described Ogun State as one of the most attractive invest – ment destinations in Nigeria, positioning itself as the manufacturing ‘bedrock’ of Nigeria.

According to him: “We had earlier abandoned our vision of investing in the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ), but because of your policies and investor-friendly environment, I want to say we are back and will work with the state government to return to Olokola, and plans are underway to construct the largest port in the country,” he pledged.

“I would especially like to commend, in a special way, my good friend and brother, Your Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, for your vision and deliberate policies that focus on attracting enterprises through immense support for the private sector, which is now attracting investors.

“Our factory at Itori was pulled down twice. When we started the second time, they not only demolished the factory but also the fence, so we left.

But right now, because of His Excellency, our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we are back. When you visit the factory, you will be surprised at what we have done.”

Giving an update on the company’s ongoing projects in the state, Dangote said two new lines with a capacity of 6.0 million metric tons per annum for the cement plant were being constructed at Itori, while the 12 million metric tons per annum cement plant is also located at Ibeshe.

Upon completion, Dangote assured, the total capacity of the company’s cement plants in the state would be in the neighborhood of 18 million metric tons per annum, making it the highest cement-producing state or region in Africa.

