Dangote: Tinubu’s Policies Reviving Private Sector

The Founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that the policies of President Bola Tinubu are restoring investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy. Dangote made spoke at the weekend during a visit by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, to the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, according to a statement yesterday.

He commended Tinubu’s efforts to address crude supply challenges to domestic refineries, adding that the Naira-for-Crude initiative and the Nigeria First policy are bold and transformative steps capable of revitalising the economy.

He said: “I believe we must sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for ensuring that there have been improvements in the supply of crude oil. His insistence that all crude oil transactions be conducted in naira has been particularly commendable.

For us to effectively meet market demand—which we have the capacity to do—it is essential that crude is priced and purchased in our local currency.” Dangote noted that these initiatives, along with other economic reforms, have brought a measure of stability to the naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

He expressed optimism that the naira would continue to strengthen in the coming weeks as the effects of the reforms become more visible. According to him, the improved market predictability has helped investors make sound business decisions and restored confidence in the investment climate. He said: “We are also beginning to see some stability in the naira-todollar exchange rate, which has had a positive impact.

There is now less fluctuation, and this has brought a degree of predictability to the market. “For those of us in the business sector, this is a welcome development, as it allows us to plan more effectively. Looking ahead, as market conditions continue to improve, we can expect to see a more favourable exchange rate.”

Dangote also commended the Federal Government for establishing a One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative to improve coordination among regulatory and security agencies, thereby facilitating smoother operations under the Naira-for-Crude programme. He emphasised that the OSS had significantly reduced bottlenecks and allowed for realtime resolution of issues, in line with President Tinubu’s directive.

“The administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has established a One-Stop Shop that is working diligently. I am confident that the government intends to replicate this model in other sectors, particularly to streamline the clearing of goods—an essential area of business. “At present, we are not experiencing any significant issues with loading. All the relevant agencies have been brought together under one roof, including the Navy, NIMASA, NPA, and others.

This coordination has greatly improved efficiency. Whenever issues arise, they are promptly addressed through the leadership of the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Mr Zack Adedeji, who is doing an excellent job,” Dangote said. The business magnate reiterated that the refinery is set to launch a new initiative involving the deployment of 4,000 CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tankers to distribute petroleum products more efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner.

He explained that the move would reduce logistics costs and ensure Nigerians receive products at more affordable prices, closer to their locations. Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Oduwole, according to the statement, reaffirmed the FG’s commitment to promoting domestic investment and addressing the challenges faced by local investors.