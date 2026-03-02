Dangote Targets Steel, Power, Ports In New Industrial Push

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans to expand into steel production, electricity generation and port development as part of a broader ambition to accelerate industrialisation across Africa, according to a statement on Monday from the group.

Dangote, whose conglomerate spans cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, and petrochemicals, said his long-term goal is to deepen Africa’s manufacturing base beyond oil refining and position the continent as a global industrial force.

His latest flagship project, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, is now operational and producing about 650,000 barrels of refined products daily. He said output is expected to double within the next three years as expansion plans progress.

However, Dangote, in a recent interview with The New York Times, indicated that refining is only one phase of a larger vision.

“We have to industrialise Africa,” he said, noting that his next focus areas include the steel industry, expanding access to electricity and building additional port infrastructure to support large scale manufacturing and trade.

Industry analysts say entry into steel would position the group in a sector critical to infrastructure, housing and heavy industry, while investments in power and ports could address two of Nigeria’s most persistent constraints to economic growth.

Dangote cited India’s Tata Group as a model for diversified industrial expansion, describing the conglomerate’s multi-sector footprint as an example of how large-scale manufacturing can transform emerging economies.

Beyond expansion, Dangote said job creation remains central to his strategy. With Nigeria projected to require between 40 and 50 million new jobs by 2030, he argued that large-scale industrial projects are essential to absorbing the country’s growing youth population.

The refinery alone currently employs about 30,000 workers, approximately 80 per cent of them Nigerians. Expansion across new sectors is expected to raise total employment within the group to about 65,000.

Dangote also announced plans to list shares in the refinery on the Nigerian stock market, a move that would broaden local participation in the asset.

Despite progress, he acknowledged that infrastructure gaps and crude supply challenges remain obstacles. He has previously raised concerns about logistics bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the oil value chain that complicate feedstock supply to the refinery.

Nevertheless, Dangote said the group would continue to invest aggressively in sectors that reduce import dependence and retain economic value within Africa.

“Nobody dared to do it, so we did it,” he said, reiterating his belief that large-scale private investment is key to transforming Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

With cement plants operating across multiple African countries and a refinery that has reshaped Nigeria’s downstream outlook, Dangote’s next push into steel, electricity and port infrastructure signals a new phase in his ambition to industrialise the continent.