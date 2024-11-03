Dangote Tackles IPMAN, PETROAN

Share

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has said that it believes the price of its fuel is competitive relative to the price of imports.

It also said that If anyone claims they can land fuel at a price cheaper than what the refinery is selling, such a person is importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low quality products into Nigeria, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles.

It also alleged that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) does not even have laboratory facilities which can be used to detect substandard products when imported into the country.

These were contained in a statement yesterday by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, (DIL), Anthony Chiejina.

Recall that the National Assistant Secretary of IPMAN, Yakubu Suleiman, recently said imported fuel is cheaper than the product they buy from the Dangote Refinery.

