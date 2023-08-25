Dangote Sustains Most Valuable Brand Rating In Nigeria

Dangote Industries Limited beats MTN Nigeria, Globacom and Banks to emerge Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 6th Consecutive Year. This achievement was confirmed by brand and marketing firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, as part of its comprehensive 2023 Top Brands perception assessment.

Winning the award for a record 6th time confirms the foremost African indigenous Conglomerate’s unwavering dominance of the domestic brand space. TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA is a qualitative, non- financial evaluation of top corporate brands in the country.

The annual top brands league table which has become like a report card, with which top corporate brands have a feel of their ranking in the market is done with a special purpose model, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index).

The rating firm in a statement said that Dangote got an impressive aggregate score of 86.2 on the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index, reinforcing its position at the forefront. The score reflects the consistent excellence of the brand. MTN remains a strong contender, securing a close second place with an 85 BSM index score.

This year’s third and fourth positions are secured by Airtel Nigeria and Globacom, both with BSM index scores of 77.9 and 77 respectively. Interestingly, this reaffirms the prominence of telecom brands, with three out of the top four hailing from this sector. Among the Top 10 brands are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Coca-Cola, GTCO, and First Bank, Globacom was adjudged the Most Popular Brand following the outcome of a Top of Mind (TOM) Survey, where respondents mentioned 10 brands that came to their mind or that they could easily recall.

This year’s survey had as respondents Chief Marketing Officers and Head of Corporate Communications of major companies across the land. TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA announcing the ratings said, “this annual top brand evaluation provides a qualitative, non-financial assessment of the value of lead- ing corporate brands in the country.

It gauges consumers’ perceptions of brands and their impact on overall brand strength, using the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index—a model designed to assess a brand’s ability to deliver on its promises from the consumer’s perspective.” Chief Executive Officer of TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, Taiwo Oluboyede, speaking on the outcome of this year’s evaluation, likened brand to a person.

He said: “A brand is like a person with all the traits that define his/her person- ality to the audience. When you hear someone’s name, you are likely not just going to remember their faces or apparel, but who they really are and what they mean to you.”