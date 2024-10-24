Dangote Supports Local Communities, Orphanage In Kogi

Share

In commemoration of this year’s Sustainability Week, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has carried out a series of community service and public awareness programmes in Kogi State.

The Head of the Sustainability Department at Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Dr Eseosa Ighile explained that the company was using Sustainability Week to engage with and support Local communities through donations and outreach.

She said: “Obajana Sustainability Champions visited the Ministry of Mercy orphanage in Lokoja, providing essential supplies, food items, and spending quality time with the children and residents.

“The day was filled with fun activities, including games, and the orphanage management expressed their deep gratitude for our contributions.”

Ighille further emphasized that the initiative not only strengthened the company’s relationship with the orphanage but also boosted employee morale through active community service.

Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin described the 2024 Sustainability Week as impactful, aligning with this year’s theme: SDG 11 – “Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

He said, “This year’s celebration was packed with activities involving employee and stakeholder engagement, as well as charity outreach programs.

Each day focused on a unique theme, engaging various stakeholders and delivering positive results.”

In a statement from its Corporate Communications Department, the company explained that it used Sustainability Week to educate young people on climate change and health-related issues.

The Head of Sustainability at Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba reaffirmed the company’s dedication to sustainability, stating that this year’s Sustainability Week provided another opportunity “to express our commitment to humanity by sharing our sustainability message and supporting the residents of our host communities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: