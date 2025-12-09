Dangote Sugar’s New Packs Gain Traction At Kano Fair

Marketers and participants at the just-concluded Kano International Trade Fair have endorsed the newly unveiled Dangote Sugar packs, describing them as convenient, consumer-friendly, and suitable for both household use and retail sales.

Dangote Sugar recently introduced new pack sizes, including 100g sachets and 25kg bags, aimed at increasing affordability and expanding market reach.

Speaking during the company’s Special Day at the Fair, a participating monarch, Alhaji Isyaku Umar Tofa, Makaman Bichi, said the new packs would significantly improve affordability for the average northern consumer.

According to him, the redesigned and reasonably priced packs will allow more households, small retailers, and food vendors to access quality sugar without financial strain, supporting daily consumption needs as well as small-scale commercial activities.

Reacting, prominent businessman and Chief Executive of Sambajo General Enterprises Limited, Alhaji Salisu Sambajo, said the 25kg pack is ideal for SMEs, bakeries, restaurants, and distributors who require bulk but affordable quantities.

He noted that the pack makes it easier for businesses to access quality sugar without high upfront costs.

He added that the 100g pack is tailored for low-income households, retail kiosks, and on-the-go consumers.

“Together, these new pack sizes broaden our reach across all consumer segments, improve product visibility in open markets and retail outlets, and ultimately enhance our market share in the North,” he said.

Dangote is one of the major sponsors of the Kano Trade Fair, themed “Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth.”

Sambajo noted that the Dangote Group’s continuous investment in key sectors such as sugar, petroleum, cement, and fertilizers has significantly supported national development and improved livelihoods.

He urged the company to maintain its commitment to quality, innovation, and local empowerment, especially across northern communities.

“Alhaji Aliko’s contributions remain invaluable, and we look forward to more breakthroughs that will support Nigeria’s growth and self-reliance,” he added.

He also called on the government to continue providing an enabling environment for large-scale industrialists like the Dangote Group by strengthening policies on transportation, taxation, energy supply, and ease of doing business.

A female trader from Maiduguri, Hajiya Y’agana Babagana, who also participated in the Fair, described the introduction of the affordable 100g and 25kg packs as a welcome development for consumers.

“I sell locally made incense, known as turaren wuta, and sugar is an essential ingredient, you simply cannot make turaren wuta without sugar,” Y’agana explained.

She spoke enthusiastically about the new range of Dangote Sugar, adding, “You can see why we flocked to the Dangote pavilion to buy, especially the 25kg pack.”