Dangote Sugar Returns To Profitability On Soaring Half-Year Revenue

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has bounced back to profitability in the first half of 2025, reporting a revenue of ₦430.21 billion, a 45.5% surge from ₦295.62 billion in the same period in 2024.

The rebound was more pronounced in Q2, where the company recorded ₦216.28 billion in revenue, up 25% from ₦172.90 billion in Q2 2024. The firm also swung from a pre-tax loss of ₦104.5 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to a profit of ₦523.8 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a sharp operational recovery and renewed commercial momentum.

The result underscores the company’s efforts to stabilise margins and weather Nigeria’s tough macroeconomic conditions, marked by inflation, currency depreciation, and supply chain disruptions.

A key player in Nigeria’s food manufacturing space, Dangote Sugar operates two major refineries: a 1.44 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) facility in Apapa, Lagos, and a 50,000 MTPA unit in Numan, Adamawa State, with a combined refining capacity of 1.49 million MTPA. It supplies granulated sugar to sectors including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nationwide wholesalers.

The company has also maintained its focus on backward integration, aiming to reduce dependence on raw sugar imports and improve long-term sustainability. With 47,364 hectares of sugarcane plantations under its control, it is steadily working toward producing 1.5 million metric tonnes of refined sugar annually from locally grown cane.

Analysts say the company’s return to profitability signals improved cost efficiency, higher production volumes, and early gains from its agriculture-focused investments. With rising sugar demand and continued government support under the National Sugar Master Plan, Dangote Sugar is seen as well-positioned to consolidate its market lead.

The rebound may also reflect early success in its aggressive domestic sourcing strategy and capital investment in mechanised farming, both critical to shielding the company from forex volatility and global price shocks.

As the second half of 2025 unfolds, industry watchers will be keen to see whether the company can maintain its growth momentum and deliver on its self-sufficiency goals.