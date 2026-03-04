Dangote Sugar Narrows Loss To N64.1bn As Revenue Climbs N829.2bn In 2025

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc recorded a significant improvement in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, as revenue surged while losses narrowed sharply compared with the previous year.

The company’s audited financial statements show that revenue rose to N829.21 billion in 2025, representing a 24.6 per cent increase from N665.69 billion recorded in 2024.

Despite the strong top-line growth, the company still posted a loss after tax of N64.12 billion, although this represents a marked improvement from the N192.62 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The improved performance was driven largely by stronger sales and a substantial recovery in operating profit.

Dangote Sugar reported gross profit of N122.63 billion, nearly four times higher than the N31.11 billion posted in the previous year. Operating profit also climbed significantly to N96.13 billion, compared with N12.67 billion in 2024.

However, high finance costs continued to weigh on the company’s profitability. Finance costs stood at N170.84 billion, although this was lower than the N293.67 billion recorded in 2024.

The company also reported finance income of N4.53 billion, down from N7.61 billion in the prior year.

Dangote Sugar’s loss before tax improved to N72.28 billion, compared with N270.89 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting the impact of reduced foreign exchange losses and improved operating efficiency.

Loss per share also narrowed significantly to N5.28, from N15.86 recorded in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, total assets declined to N965.93 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N1.05 trillion in 2024, largely due to reductions in cash balances and inventories.

Current assets fell to N343.32 billion from N425.96 billion, while cash and cash equivalents declined to N52.58 billion, compared with N108.17 billion a year earlier.

Total liabilities stood at N836.95 billion, slightly lower than N838.61 billion recorded in 2024, while total equity dropped significantly to N128.98 billion from N212.23 billion, reflecting the accumulated losses.

Operating activities generated N13.67 billion in net cash, a sharp turnaround from the N376.40 billion net cash used in operations in 2024.

However, the company recorded a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of N10.60 billion during the year.

Cost pressures remained significant. Cost of sales increased to N706.59 billion from N634.58 billion, driven mainly by higher raw material costs, freight expenses and production overheads.

Administrative expenses also rose to N27.88 billion, compared with N18.92 billion recorded in 2024.

Dangote Sugar said a large portion of its revenue continues to come from distributor channels, which account for about 70 per cent of the group’s sales, with retail packaged sugar sold under the Dangote Sugar brand.

Despite remaining in the red, the company’s financial results indicate a notable recovery from the heavy losses recorded in the previous year, driven by revenue growth, improved operating performance and lower finance costs.