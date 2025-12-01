Dangote Sugar Names GMD, ED

The board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has approved the appointment of Mr. Thabo Mabe as group managing director, effective December 1, 2025, pending shareholder ratification at the next general meeting.

In a separate resolution, the board also appointed Mr. Mulhim Eltayeb as an Executive Director, effective 1 December 2025, subject to shareholder approval. The company explained in a statement that he was appointed as part of its ongoing succession plan and commitment to strengthening management capacity across its operations.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company also confirmed the resignation of its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ravindra Singhvi, effective November 30, 2025.

The board expressed appreciation for his contributions since joining the Board in May 2020, noting his role in delivering consistent growth, advancing digital transformation initiatives, and enhancing the Company’s operational foundation and brand positioning.

Mabe is a seasoned multinational executive, brings wide-ranging experience across Africa and Europe in manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, fast-moving consumer goods, and large-scale business transformation.

His track record within the Dangote Group spans Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Rice Limited, and NASCON Allied Industries Plc, where he has contributed meaningfully to value creation and operational turnaround.

Also, Eltayeb will lead the Company’s Backward Integration Programme (BIP) Operations, focusing on project execution, sustainability, and sector development. He joins the board with over three decades of global experience in agribusiness strategy, engineering, operational management, and sugar industry transformation across multiple continents.