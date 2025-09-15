Dangote Sponsors 2025 Abuja Trade Fair

Dangote Industries Limited is sponsoring the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) which officially opens on September 25, 2025, the company said in a statement. “Dangote Group is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), organizer of the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair.

This collaboration presents a valuable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and boost intra African trade and investments. The forum also serves as a platform for us to showcase a wide range of innovative products and our contributions to the sustainable development of Nigeria,” the statement from the Branding and Corporate Communications Department said.

The statement signed by the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, said the Dangote Group has been consistent in its partnership with the Chamber, adding that the company’s President, Aliko Dangote, is passionate about the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which, he said is strategically located in the Nigeria’s capital city which is home to policymakers and members of the Diplomatic Community.

Chiejina said the theme for the 20th Trade Fair: ‘Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation,” aptly resonates with the core of the conglomerate. The statement quoted Senior Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, as saying: “Dangote Industries Limited is a recognized market leader in Africa, yet it is not resting on its oars.

Nearly all our Strategic Business Units will be showcasing innovative products at the fair, ranging from sugar, cement, salt, fertilizer, trucks, Dangote Peugeot Automobile, packaging materials, seasoning, petroleum products, and more.”

Wali-Abdurrahman noted that Dangote Group would leverage the Chamber’s planned launch of the “Buy Africa, Build Africa” (BABA) initiative, describing it as a welcome development. She added that the conglomerate has long been at the forefront of promoting local content development in Nigeria while also driving the growth of intra-African trade.