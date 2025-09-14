Dangote Sponsors 2025 Abuja Trade Fair, Boosts Intra-African Partnerships

Dangote Industries Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF), which opens on September 25, 2025, in collaboration with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

In a statement from its Branding and Corporate Communications Department, the company described the partnership as a strategic move to strengthen intra-African trade and investment while showcasing Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, noted that Dangote Group has consistently supported the Chamber, stressing that the company’s President, Aliko Dangote, remains passionate about the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry due to its strategic location in the nation’s capital — home to policymakers and the diplomatic community.

Chiejina added that the fair’s theme, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation,” aligns with Dangote’s core values.

According to Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Senior Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, the company will showcase products from nearly all its business units, including sugar, cement, salt, fertilizer, trucks, Peugeot automobiles, packaging, seasoning, petroleum products, and more. She also welcomed the Chamber’s planned launch of the “Buy Africa, Build Africa” (BABA) initiative, describing it as a step that complements Dangote’s long-standing commitment to local content development and intra-African trade.

Speaking to newsmen, Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, President of ACCI, said the 12-day fair is expected to attract over 100,000 participants from government agencies, multinational corporations, SMEs, diplomatic missions, and development partners.

He emphasized that Dangote’s participation is one of the high points of the fair, reflecting its role as a major player in Nigeria’s industrial and commercial landscape.

“The Fair is designed not only as a marketplace for networking and investment but also as a platform to showcase green innovations and eco-friendly technologies that can transform industries and improve livelihoods,” Obegolu said.

Also speaking, Dr. Agabaidu Jideani, Director-General of ACCI, said Dangote’s participation will enhance visibility, global reach, and confidence among stakeholders, while offering investors opportunities for market access, green initiatives, collaborations, and brand credibility.

He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to sustaining its collaboration with the Dangote Group in advancing Nigeria’s economic transformation.