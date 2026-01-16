Dangote Splashes N15bn To Appreciate Cement Distributors

…expands production capacity to 90mt

Dangote Cement Plc has celebrated its top distributors and customers with N15 billion worth of rewards for their continued loyalty, resilience, and outstanding performance.

The 2026 Distributors’ Awards Night, held in Lagos, celebrated the company’s highest-performing partners under the theme “Partner for Growth.”

Recipients received an impressive array of gifts, including cash prizes, containers of cement, high-end SUVs, and CNG-powered trucks, all valued at N15 billion President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, speaking at the 2026 Distributors’ Awards Night, hailed the distributors as the heartbeat of the organisation and praised their dedication in ensuring the Dangote products reach communities nationwide.

“Your tireless work in the field, your alluring commitment to our products and your direct engagement with our customers are what turn our vision and strategies into tangible results. Today’s celebration, themed ‘Partner for Growth,’ is a testament that our growth journey for 2026 has already begun,” He expressed.

Dangote used the occasion to reiterate the company’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at transforming Dangote Group into a $100 billion enterprise by 2030. The plan, he explained, focuses on industrial expansion, cross-border investments, and building Africa’s self-sufficiency in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The African industrial titan disclosed that the Dangote Cement Group is targeting a cement production capacity expansion to approximately 90 million tonnes by 2030. He emphasised that the company’s ambition goes far beyond building factories.

He explained that the focus is on building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy, develop its people, and drive sustainable industrialisation.

“Under this vision, we have announced the expansion of our petroleum refinery from 650,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, the fertiliser plant to 12 million metric tonnes per annum, and an increase in production at the polypropylene plant.

Our cement company is also targeting a production capacity of approximately 90 million tonnes by 2030. And 90 million tons by 2030 means that we are 50 per cent more than the entire production of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Vision 2030, an integral aspect of our Africa First project, was borne out of my firm belief that Africa’s future will be built by Africans who refuse to accept limits – people who dream big, work hard, and never stop believing in what is possible.”

“Our ambition goes beyond building factories. It is about building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy, develop its people, and drive sustainable industrialisation. We are empowering the next generation through the launch of a one trillion-naira ($600 million) education fund in December 2025”.

As part of this vision, the Aliko Dangote Foundation launched a N1 trillion ($600 million) education fund in December 2025, pledging support for over 1.3 million vulnerable Nigerian students, with emphasis on scholarships, STEM, TVET, and girls’ education.